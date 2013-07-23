By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, July 23 Hugh Jackman battles Ninja
warriors, trounces a monster Samurai and rescues a Japanese
heiress but still manages to show a softer, vulnerable side of
the comic book superhero in "The Wolverine," the newest film in
the X-Men series.
The movie, which opens in U.S. theaters on Friday, marks the
sixth time the 44-year-old Australian actor, who seems as
comfortable singing and dancing on Broadway as defeating bad
guys on the big screen, is portraying the silver-clawed,
self-healing, century-old mutant.
"I am enjoying playing him more than ever. We are focusing
on this character and on his journey," said Jackman, who earned
a best actor Oscar nomination for his role in the 2012
historical musical "Les Miserables."
"This is a real, true character story."
The film is the second in the highly profitable X-Men series
that focuses solely on Wolverine. It follows 2009's "X-Men
Origins: Wolverine," which had mixed reviews but pulled in more
than $374 million worldwide.
The first five X-Men movies earned a total of more than
$1.89 billion at the global box office, and the series will
continue in 2014 with "X-Men: Days of Future Past."
"Wolverine" is expected to open with $70 million in U.S. and
Canadian ticket sales, according to the Boxoffice.com website.
That would rank as the eighth biggest debut this year but below
the start of its predecessor, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," which
opened with $85 million in May 2009, according to Box Office
Mojo.
POWER OF 'UNRESOLVED ANGER'
In the latest film, Jackman's down-and-out Wolverine
character Logan is lured to Japan by a feisty, punk-style
martial arts expert, played by newcomer Rila Fukushima, to bid
goodbye to a dying, powerful Japanese industrialist he had saved
decades earlier.
Wolverine barely has time to adjust to modern-day Japan with
its bustling traffic, neon signs and sleek buildings before he
is thrust into an ancient world of rituals and customs. He
battles Yakuza criminals, Ninja warriors and the villainous
mutant Viper, and saves Mariko, the mysterious heiress and his
love interest, played by Japanese model Tao Okamoto.
Jackman believes Japan was the perfect setting to expose
Wolverine's vulnerabilities and to push the character physically
and emotionally.
"He's a natural outsider and I think the customs and the
atmosphere and the history and Samurai codes of honors and
obeying, and all that stuff is the opposite of Wolverine," he
said.
For American director James Mangold, a fan of Japanese
films, "The Wolverine" was an opportunity to explore the
country's culture and history and to pit Wolverine against
formidable foes.
"We weren't at the budget level of some of the other summer
movies and I didn't want to compete on the epic scale. I wanted
to compete on the intensity scale," said Mangold, whose credits
include co-writing and directing the Oscar-winning 2005 Johnny
Cash film "Walk the Line" and the 2007 Western "3:10 to Yuma."
Whether it was a fight on top of a speeding bullet train, a
battle with the giant Silver Samurai or a love scene, Mangold
said his goal "was to try to make it feel more real."
Jackman sees Wolverine as an anti-hero, whose powers come
from an emotional place. He said it's not Wolverine's steel
claws, healing powers or weird hair that is his defining
characteristic. It's his rage.
"There is unresolved anger in all these characters, all of
them," Jackman said about the comic book characters. "They
somehow use that dysfunction, that pain, that indecision, all
the things that are within become their strength, and become
their defining quality. With Wolverine, as you see in this film,
it's as much a burden as it is a superpower or a great thing."