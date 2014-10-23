TOKYO Oct 23 Hello Kitty and Doraemon anime
characters strutted their stuff on the red carpet on Thursday,
as Disney's "Big Hero 6" kicked off a new-look Tokyo film
festival that taps into Japan's love of animation.
The 27th Tokyo International Film Festival, which runs from
Oct. 23 to 31, will hold special events alongside the main
festival, including a "cosplay summit" and a Japanese food fair
aimed at promoting Japan's cultural and content industries.
"Big Hero 6", Disney Animation's next big feature after last
year's hit, "Frozen", centres on the bond between 14-year-old
Hiro Hamada and the inflatable robot Baymax, as they and their
friends battle a Kabuki-masked villain who has stolen Hiro's
microbot technology.
The 3D comedy-adventure, which screened out of competition,
takes place in the futuristic city of San Fransokyo, a mash-up
of San Francisco and Tokyo, and Japanese viewers will easily
recognize the influence of Tokyo life and landmarks in the film.
"The film has such a strong Japanese influence. It really is
a love letter to Japan," Don Hall, co-director of "Big Hero 6,"
told Reuters on the red carpet at Tokyo's Roppongi Hills.
"So to have it coincide with the Tokyo film festival, it's
probably the perfect place to debut it," he said, explaining why
the Tokyo festival was picked for the world premiere.
"Big Hero 6" is only the second animated film to open the
Tokyo festival, and is the first Walt Disney animation movie to
do so.
Other anime highlights are a section on the works of
"Evangelion" animator Hideaki Anno, and "Super Mario" creator
Shigeru Miyamoto will premiere in 3D his "PIKMIN Short Movies,"
based on Nintendo's Pikmin game characters.
Japan is keen to boost its cultural exports and tourism by
promoting its entertainment, fashion and other creative content
under the government's "Cool Japan Initiative."
This year's festival will host a "World Cosplay Summit" for
fans who dress up as their favourite anime and manga characters,
and leading Japanese chefs will work the kitchen in "Tokyo
Cinema Cuisine" trucks.
John Lasseter, chief creative officer at Disney Animation
and Pixar, will hold a talk session on "Cool Japan".
Fifteen films will vie in the main competition section for
the festival's top Sakura prize. Five are world premieres,
including the lone Japanese entry "Pale Moon."
Many others are making their Asian premieres after screening
at Toronto and other festivals, including French-Belgian crime
thriller "The Connection," starring Jean Dujardin ("The
Artist"), and drama "1001 Grams," Norway's Oscar submission for
Best Foreign Language Film.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn heads the
competition jury.
Reflecting the greater emphasis on anime and superheroes,
costumed characters mingled with movie stars on the red carpet.
"I managed to see some actors in person, but I also got to
see Ultraman and anime like Doraemon, as there were a lot of
them, so I was really surprised," said 20-year-old Chinami
Kaneko.
(Additional reporting by Chris Meyers; Editing by Tony Tharakan
and Clarence Fernandez)