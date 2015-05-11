ANAHEIM, Calif. May 11 George Clooney teams up
with Disney for the expected summer box office hit
"Tomorrowland", a futuristic adventure which the Hollywood actor
says he was drawn to because of its hopeful message.
Clooney, known for his roles in "Ocean's Eleven" and
"Syriana", plays the jaded former boy-genius Frank, who joins
teenage science-fan Casey (Britt Robertson) on a mission to
unearth the secrets of a place somewhere in time and space
called "Tomorrowland".
The movie, which also stars British actor Hugh Laurie, is
directed by Brad Bird, known for Academy Award-winning animated
feature films "Ratatouille" and "The Incredibles".
"I know that Brad is an optimist and he wanted to write a
film that said that every time we turn on the news as we do and
see how bleak it is, that it doesn't have to end that way;
there's a future out there if you get involved, and I like the
idea of it," Clooney said at the film's premiere on Saturday.
"I loved the idea of the story ... I liked the ending, I
like the way they talked about those subject matters."
Clooney walked the blue carpet for the film's premiere at
Disneyland in Anaheim, near Los Angeles, alongside his wife Amal
and cast members Robertson and Raffey Cassidy.
"People know (Clooney) for his humanitarian work and that he
is willing to step out and take an unpopular stand if he
believes it is right," Bird said. "And that is good for this
character because the character Frank is an idealist and it is
about struggling with idealism too."
"Tomorrowland" will be released on May 22.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan)