By Cameron French
TORONTO, Sept 7 Call it renewed appreciation for literary
classics or merely further evidence of Hollywood shying away from unproven
material, but this year's Toronto Film Festival slate is heavy with literary
adaptations, some of which may make a splash during Oscar season.
"Cloud Atlas," and "Silver Linings Playbook," both based on recent
best-sellers, are among the most eagerly anticipated titles set to unspool at
the festival, which is considered part of the opening bell for the Hollywood
awards season.
Classic novels, such as Leo Tolstoy's "Anna Karenina," Charles Dickens'
"Great Expectations," and Jack Kerouac's "On the Road," are also experiencing
new interpretations on celluloid.
Among the most eagerly anticipated is Deepa Mehta's "Midnight's Children,"
based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Salman Rushdie about India's
independence from British rule in 1947 and subsequent partition of the country.
Tipped early on to be one of many Toronto entrants to be in contention for
the upcoming awards season, the film has instead garnered shaky reviews ahead of
its Sunday premiere in front of a festival audience.
The film "dawdles and fails to justify its two-and-a-half-hour running
time," said the Hollywood Reporter, while Variety said it "feels like too much
to take in all at once."
PROVEN COMMODITY
All told, eleven of the 20 galas, the showcase films of the ten-day event,
are based on an existing work such as a play or novel.
"Hollywood likes a proven commodity," said Pete Hammond, movie writer for
website Deadline Hollywood.
Hence the recent wave of comic book-based summer blockbusters that bring
with them an existing fan base. As summer popcorn movies morph into the more
serious fare of autumn, Hollywood appears to be keeping the same script.
Of course, these films aren't free of challenges, and pictures like
"Midnight's Children" and "Cloud Atlas," an adaptation of the best-selling novel
directed by Tom Twyker and "Matrix" co-directors Andy and Lana Wachowski, both
come from source material thought difficult to adapt to the big screen.
"A film like 'Cloud Atlas, with three directors is a bit of a risk, but it's
less of a risk when it's based on a best-selling book," said Hammond.
Steven Chbovsky, who directs the big-screen adaptation of his own book, the
popular 1999 teen novel "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," said the success of
the book paved the way both for the funding of the film and to allow him direct
it as his first feature.
Prominent among the young cast is "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson in her
first major role since the series concluded.
"Even with the cast that we were able to put together, I don't know if
Hollywood would have taken a chance on this material without the book behind
it," Chbovsky said.
WHEDON ON SHAKESPEARE
Of course, that is not to say that adapting a novel into a film is simply
recycling material. Some of the films, even those that have been adapted for the
big screen before, promise a fresh take on old stories.
Joss Whedon, known for blockbusters, including "The Avengers," and TV series
such as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," aims for plenty of pop-culture credibility
to his take on Shakespeare's "Much Ado about Nothing."
"Dangerous Liaisons," which has been adapted several times from the 1782
French novel, will likely bear little resemblance to past editions in South
Korean director Hur Jin-ho's version, which is set in 1930s Shanghai.
"It's all about the lens that is the director and the vision that the
director and the adaptor have for that particular story," said Jane Schoettle,
international programmer at TIFF.
Even "Anna Karenina," which has been adapted more than a dozen times for the
screen, will get a new look helmed by "Atonement" director Joe Wright, and
starring Keira Knightley and Jude Law.
Perhaps showing that there is always something new to be wrung out of an old
story, reviews have commended the film on its originality, including filming the
story as if it's taking place on an elaborate late 19th-century stage.
"There is a grandness and universality and timelessness about certain novels
and I think it's only right that they should be reinterpreted by a new
generation," added Schoettle.
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Christine Kearney and Gary Crosse)