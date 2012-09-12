* "The Master" impresses, "Midnight's Children" disappoints
* Ben Affleck, Bill Murray seen among early Oscar contenders
* Buyers slow to make deals early in festival
By Christine Kearney
TORONTO, Sept 11 Ben Affleck's political
thriller "Argo" and David O. Russell's comedic drama "Silver
Linings Playbook" are winning widespread praise at the midpoint
of the Toronto International Film Festival, with early sluggish
sales beginning to pick up.
Toronto, along with recent festivals in Venice and
Telluride, traditionally launches the movie industry's major
awards season. Some of the more hyped films heading into the
festival have won over critics and audiences, while others have
divided film buffs, suggesting possible box office and awards
disappointments.
"A bunch of titles go in with hype and then only a couple of
them really deliver," said David Laub, co-president of New York
based indie film distribution company Oscilloscope.
Laub cited "Argo," and "Silver Linings Playbook" as gaining
early awards buzz among the bigger premieres so far. "Now they
start their journey to the Oscars - and then some are a bit more
muted," he said.
Those that so far haven't quite lived up to their high
expectations include several of the eagerly anticipated literary
adaptations - "Anna Karenina" and "Midnight's Children" - while
"Cloud Atlas," co-directed by Tom Tykwer and "The Matrix
Trilogy" sibling team, divided critics with its complex multiple
storylines.
OSCAR HOPES
"Argo," starring and directed by Ben Affleck, is considered
one of the safer bets for awards nominations, including one of
the 10 best film Oscar slots and a possible directing nod for
Affleck's third effort in a turn away from previous Boston
stories "The Town," and "Gone Baby Gone."
Affleck, 40, whose film tells the true story of how the CIA
helped smuggle six American diplomats out of Iran during the
1979 hostage crisis using a fake Hollywood production, declined
to speculate about award potential and whether a film that both
pokes fun of and celebrates Hollywood might appeal more than
usual to Oscar voters.
In making the film, he said, his greatest issues were smooth
transitions from the tense Iran scenes to the more humorous
moments, which have gained buzz for Alan Arkin playing the role
of veteran Hollywood producer.
"How often do you get to make a movie on this subject
matter, particularly in a world where some of the war films that
had been made had been a little too depressing for audiences
over the last 10 years?" Affleck said.
Paul Thomas Anderson's "The Master" continued to impress
critics and audiences in Toronto, especially for its lead actors
Philip Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix, who was last seen by
audiences in the mockumentary 2010 "I'm Still Here" which
chronicled his supposed "retirement" from acting to pursue a
hip-hop career.
Neither Hoffman nor Phoenix showed up to the film's press
conference and Anderson deflected questions about whether the
film was about Scientology, prompting speculation about how it
would be promoted come Oscar time in early 2013.
Bill Murray has also gained attention for his turn as
Franklin D. Roosevelt in "Hyde Park on Hudson," while Jennifer
Lawrence has stirred talk of a best actress nomination for
"Silver Linings Playbook" as a sexually forward widow fighting
depression.
The film, by "The Fighter" director David. O. Russell and
centered around a mentally ill man played by Bradley Cooper
trying to rebuild his life, is being talked about as a possible
contender in several categories.
Among smaller films, Noah Baumbach's "Frances Ha" has also
won over critics.
BUSINESS PICKING UP
From a strong non-fiction lineup, both "The Gatekeepers,"
about Israeli security agency Shin Bet, and Alex Gibney's "Mea
Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God," about the Catholic
church's sex abuse scandals, won enthusiastic audience applause.
On the red carpet, Johnny Depp attracted one of the festival's
biggest crowds to support "West of Memphis."
Sarah Polley's autobiographical nonfiction film about family
secrets "Stories We Tell" was one of the early sales at a
festival that saw sluggish business activity i n the first half
of the festival which started Sept. 6 and ends Sept. 16.
The only early big acquisition title was "The Place Beyond
the Pines" by "Blue Valentine" director Derek Cianfrance and
starring Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper. It was bought for
roughly $2.5 million, according to media reports, and unlike the
other films sold the day following its premiere.
Other more recent sales included sex addiction comedy
"Thanks for Sharing" starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Ruffalo and
singer Pink in a supporting role; "Imogene" starring Kristen
Wiig; and "Crying Game" filmmaker Neil Jordan's "Byzantium."
While sales figures for some still remain secret, prices are
way down on the highs of the indie market of the mid-2000s when
films like "Little Miss Sunshine" posted much higher levels. But
observers said they expected business to pick up by the
festival's end and in the weeks following that.
"People aren't rushing to close deals the way they once
were, which is common in the last few years," said Laub.
Michael Barker, co-president of Sony Pictures Classics, said
buyers and sellers are slower to make deals in times of more
economic uncertainty and as distribution models including
theatrical and video-on-demand have been shaken up.
"There are so many (films) where it is really unclear where
they are going to fit in the marketplace. That's one of the
reasons there is a delay in a lot of these sales," said Barker.
"But by the end of the festival there will be many more."
(Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Jill Serjeant and
Eric Walsh)