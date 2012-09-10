* All-star cast features Tom Hanks, Halle Berry
* Film hops centuries, cast plays multiple roles
* Adaptation of Mitchell novel deemed bold but baffling
By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, Sept 9 Cult novel "Cloud Atlas" was
once considered unfilmable. For some movie critics, it still is.
The adaptation of the philosophical book by Britain's David
Mitchell premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival
to sharply divided reviews, suggesting the complex storylines
and ambitious plot structure did not always connect with
audiences who had not read the novel.
With a budget that reportedly topped $100 million, and an
all-star cast of Tom Hanks, Hugh Grant and Halle Berry playing
multiple roles, the pressure is on for "Cloud Atlas" to be a box
office hit. And with Hollywood awards season just around the
corner, anticipation is running high.
Co-directed by Tom Tykwer of "Run Lola Run" fame, and the
sibling team behind "The Matrix Trilogy", Andy and Lana
Wachowski, "Cloud Atlas" is made up of six narratives spanning
from the 1840s to the present day to a post-apocalyptic future.
The century-hopping film explores how actions can have
consequences in the past, present and future, and the notion
that humanity cannot help but repeat itself.
While Mitchell's book tells six separate but linked stories
in chronological order, moving from the past to future and then
back again, the film intercuts the stories to drive home the
link between the threads.
"When you read the book you see that there are very resonant
themes in all six stories," co-director Lana Wachowski said of
the adaptation process at a news conference on Sunday.
"Once we started seeing the resonant pieces of narrative and
the pieces of narrative that seemed connected, we began sort of
laying it out as if it was one big story and that was our goal."
GIANT FOLLY OR INTENSE MENTAL WORKOUT?
Britain's Guardian newspaper gave the film two stars, saying
it "carries all the marks of a giant folly, and those unfamiliar
with the book will be baffled."
"Yet it's hard to wholly condemn the directors' ambition -
this is fast-paced and cleverly assembled, with the best of the
performances shining through the prosthetics," the Guardian
said.
Variety said the movie was "an intense three-hour mental
workout rewarded with a big emotional payoff," while Indiewire
called it "bold, messy and disappointingly unimaginative."
The actors undergo several big physical transformations in
their various roles.
Hanks is a shady doctor in the 1840s, a nuclear scientist in
the 1970s and then a simple valley-dweller in the distant
future, while Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith in the "Matrix"
films)switches from a hired hitman in the 1970s to an
iron-fisted female retirement home nurse in the present day.
The Hollywood Reporter called the film "an impressively
mounted, emotionally stilted adaptation" in a review that
highlighted the editing and acting. But it lamented "there are
so many characters and plots tossed about that no one storyline
feels altogether satisfying."
Slant magazine was even harsher, calling the film "a unique
and totally unparalleled disaster."
Despite the challenging content, Hanks said that doing the
film was a no-brainer for him.
"It's kind of like a hug that gets tighter and tighter," he
told reporters on Sunday. "By the time I was reading the last 40
or 50 pages of the screenplay, I was completely involved in each
of the individual struggles and understood that these were
characters that were having to make the choice between cruelty
and kindness, and that decision was going to change the world
from thereon in."
"And it was totally worth it if only to see Hugh Grant as a
cannibal," Hanks added with a grin.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Jill Serjeant and
Mohammad Zargham)