| TORONTO, Sept 9
TORONTO, Sept 9 Set in the plantations of
sweltering southern Louisiana and based on the 1853 memoir of a
free black man sold into slavery, "12 Years a Slave" is
unmistakably an American story.
And yet, much is being made of the provenance of a film that
has won widespread acclaim from critics and audiences at
festivals in Toronto and Telluride and been touted as a top
early contender for Oscars.
Director Steve McQueen, whose idea it was, is British.
"It's strange that it took a Brit, Steve McQueen, to ask a
question 'Why are there not more movies on American slavery? And
he's absolutely right," Brad Pitt, a producer on the film who
also has a role in it, said at its Toronto premiere on Friday.
After a surprise screening of the movie in the Colorado
mountain town of Telluride in late August, trade publication
Variety wrote a glowing review, but said it was a "disgrace that
it takes a British director to stare the issue in its face."
McQueen plays down the role his nationality might have, as
does the actor who plays the lead role of Solomon Northup,
Chiwetel Ejiofor, a Briton of Nigerian origin. Both have slavery
in their family histories and believe in the global nature of
the story.
"It was just one of those stories that I felt needed to be
told," McQueen told Reuters. "My ancestors were slaves, of
course. I come from West Indies. I went through the whole
Americas, South America, West Indies and I got the idea of North
America and the idea of this free man."
McQueen, who won over critics with his first two dramas
"Hunger" and "Shame," also feels kinship with the United States,
due to his family diaspora and the links between the West Indies
and American black culture.
Ejiofor, in the biggest role of his career, believes slavery
is something that has defined the experience of half the planet.
"I am Igbo, my family is Igbo from the east of Nigeria.
Hundreds of thousands of Igbo were taken from southeast Nigeria
to Louisiana," said Ejiofor.
'ASSAULT COURSE OF SLAVERY'
Ejiofor as Northup begins the film as a free man, a musician
living a good life with his wife and two children in New York
state. But then he falls prey to two men who drug him and sell
him into slavery and there begins his descent into a pre-Civil
War world he never imagined could be so cruel.
"The reason I got the idea of the free man is that you could
identify with him," said McQueen. "When he is captured and put
into slavery, you go on this journey with him, you go through
this assault course of slavery, you are with him."
McQueen was going around in circles to develop the story
when his wife found the autobiography of Northup.
At first in the movie, Northrup tries to convince everyone
he is a free man, but soon learns that showing his intelligence
makes him a threat to the slave traders and owners. He works
hard, looks out for others and mostly keeps his head down.
But then he finds himself in the ownership of Edwin Epps, a
complex and brutal master played by German-Irish actor Michael
Fassbender who drinks heavily and is deeply in love with the
slave Patsey, played by Lupita Nyong'o.
Solomon tries to protect her from Epps, but the slave
owner's desperation leads him to extremes of physical and mental
punishment, played out in thick heat and muck, steps from his
stately plantation house .
After 12 years, Solomon wins his release from slavery,
thanks to the mediation of a Canadian abolitionist played by
Pitt, and leaves Epps' plantation with a look of stunned
disbelief in his eyes.
After the screening of "12 Years a Slave" in Telluride, The
Hollywood Reporter wrote that "By the time the theater emptied
out, few hadn't shed a tear in response to the emotional roller
coaster on which they had just journeyed."
Pundits have predicted a large number of Oscar nominations
for the film, which was made for a relatively small budget below
$20 million. The predicted nominations include best picture.
Ejiofor stresses that "Americans were deeply involved in
telling this story" - from cast, to crew, to producers, but adds
that the story is an international one that impacts everybody
with its underlying theme of human respect.
In any case, he says, there should be no national boundaries
when it comes to art and film.
"If somebody responds to a piece of material and wants to
tell that story and wants to pursue telling the story in that
way, then they do," he said.
"12 Years a Slave" from Fox Searchlight Pictures opens in
North American theaters on Oct. 18.
