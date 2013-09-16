Director Stephen Frears (L) poses with actors Judi Dench (C) and Steve Coogan (R) during a photocall for the movie ''Philomena'' during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files

TORONTO The 2013 Toronto International Film Festival, which wrapped up on Sunday, often creates buzz for small independent films and gives wider exposure to higher-profile projects that may compete for Oscars.

Following is a list of the main prize winners at the 38th edition of the festival:

BLACKBERRY PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

Overall: Steve McQueen's "12 Years a Slave"

First runner-up: Stephen Frears' "Philomena"

Second runner-up: Denis Villeneuve's "Prisoners"

Documentary: Jehane Noujaim's "The Square"

First runner-up: Alanis Obomsawin's "Hi-Ho Mistahey!"

Second runner-up: Leanne Pooley's "Beyond the Edge"

Midnight Madness: Sion Sono's "Why Don't You Play in Hell?"

First runner-up: Mike Flanagan's "Oculus"

Second runner-up: Alex de la Iglesia's "Witching & Bitching"

THE PRIZE OF THE INTERNATIONAL CRITICS (FIPRESCI PRIZE)

Pawel Pawlikowski's "Ida" in the Special Presentations category

Claudia Sainte-Luce's "The Amazing Catfish" in the Discovery Program, which spotlights feature films by new and emerging directors

THE CITY OF TORONTO AND CANADA GOOSE AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM

Alan Zweig's "When Jews were Funny"

AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FIRST FEATURE FILM

Shayne Ehman and Seth Scriver's "Asphalt Watches"

YOUTUBE AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN SHORT FILM

Walter Woodman and Patrick Cederberg's "Noah"

NETPAC AWARD FOR WORLD OR INTERNATIONAL ASIAN FILM

Anup Singh's "Qissa" (Reporting by Cameron French)