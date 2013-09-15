(Adds quotes, other awards results)
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Sept 15 "12 Years a Slave," the true
story of a free black man sold into slavery in 1840s Louisiana,
won the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival on
Sunday.
The film, by "Shame" director Steve McQueen and starring
Chiwetel Ejiofor, took home the BlackBerry People's Choice award
for best film at the 38th edition of the festival.
Based on the 1853 memoir of Solomon Northup, the film has
won widespread acclaim from critics and audiences in both
Toronto and at the Telluride Film Festival, and has been touted
as a top early contender for Oscars.
The Toronto award, which has in the past gone to Oscar best
picture winners such as "The King's Speech" and "Slumdog
Millionaire," and last year went to multiple winner "Silver
Linings Playbook," will likely only increase the buzz around the
film.
"It was just one of those stories that I felt needed to be
told," McQueen, who like Ejiofor hails from Britain, told
Reuters last week.
"The reason I got into the idea of the free man is that you
could identify with him. ... When he is captured and put into
slavery, you go on this journey with him," he said.
The runner-up for the prize, which is selected by festival
audiences, was Stephen Frears' "Philomena," which stars Judi
Dench as an Irish woman searching for the son she was forced by
nuns to give up in the 1950s.
The People's Choice award for top documentary went to Jehane
Noujaim's "The Square," which follows activists in Cairo's
Tahrir Square in the wake of the 2011 overthrow of Egyptian
President Hosni Mubarak.
The film, which also won an award at the Sundance Film
Festival in January as a work in progress, follows a handful of
activists over the course of two years as what initially appears
to be a clear road to democracy in Egypt instead turns into a
battle of competing forces looking to take control.
"This is a film about people who relentlessly are fighting
for their rights, even when there seems to be absolutely no hope
and no light at the end of the tunnel," Noujaim told an audience
of filmmakers, reporters and critics at the awards presentation.
The People's Choice award for top film in the Midnight
Madness program - which tends to focus on horror or extremely
offbeat films - went to Sion Sono's "Why Don't You Play in
Hell?"
The best Canadian feature award went to "Asphalt Watches,"
directed by Shayne Ehman and Seth Scrivers.
BUILDING OSCAR BUZZ
Started in 1976, the Toronto festival now ranks with Cannes
and Sundance as one of the world's top movie gatherings. The
festival often serves as a launching point for films and
performances that go on to win Academy Awards, as well as
international films seeking distribution deals.
Even before its People's Choice win, "12 Years a Slave" was
garnering Oscar buzz, with critics praising both McQueen and
Ejiofor, but also Michael Fassbender's turn as a brutal slave
owner.
Other films that have impressed critics during the 11-day
festival include Alfonso Cuaron's astronaut thriller "Gravity,"
the star-laden "August: Osage County," and "Dallas Buyers Club,"
for which Matthew McConaughey dropped 30 pounds to play an
AIDS-afflicted homophobic Texas rodeo cowboy.
However, while many films have been warmly received, the
number of film deals fell from the year before, the festival
said.
All told, 32 films were sold during the festival, including
21 sales to U.S. distributors. That was down from nearly 40 film
sales in 2012, including 29 U.S. sales.
All told, 4,743 industry delegates were accredited for the
festival, up 10 percent from last year.
(Reporting by Cameron French, additional reporting by Mary
Milliken; Editing by Bill Trott and Jackie Frank)