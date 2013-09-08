By Mary Milliken
| TORONTO, Sept 8
TORONTO, Sept 8 Ron Woodroof was about the most
unlikely of heroes in the frightening early days of AIDS in the
1980s - a homophobic, cocaine-snorting, sex-addicted Texas rodeo
cowboy who crudely made fun of actor Rock Hudson's battle
against the disease.
No one wanted to make the film about the guy for the longest
time, says actor Matthew McConaughey. But 20 years after
inception, "Dallas Buyers Club" - a chronicle of Woodroof's
transformation from bigot to AIDS patient to savior of many -
has finally made it to the screen.
And had it not been for the Texas-born McConaughey's extreme
weight loss to play Ron, the film might never have happened.
"Dallas Buyers Club" premiered at the Toronto International
Film Festival on Saturday and garnered favorable reviews,
particularly for McConaughey's depiction of a man both lovable
and detestable and awfully skinny.
McConaughey, 43, said he had seen a screenplay years ago,
and "the fangs of Ron Woodroof had stuck in me from the first
time I read it."
He just wanted to play the part, not produce, but started
helping to cobble finances together. He and his partners got to
the point where they might have enough money to begin filming,
but it was tenuous.
"Someone said, 'Well maybe next spring. And I was like 'I'm
47 pounds down. I could, but I am not gonna,'" McConaughey told
Reuters.
He said he and Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee, who
McConaughey admired for his 2005 film "C.R.A.Z.Y.," decided to
proceed with just over $4 million under their belt, giving the
film an underdog air that McConaughey says only added to its
allure.
"That's inherent to the man I was playing. All of that is
part of the spirit," said the actor, who got his start 20 years
ago in the coming-of-age comedy "Dazed and Confused" and made
waves last year with his daring turn as a male strip-club
impresario in "Magic Mike."
Early in the film, Woodroof is diagnosed with HIV and given
30 days to live, but thinks it must be a mistake. After all, the
mustachioed macho asks his doctor, played by Jennifer Garner,
how could he contract "that gay disease" claiming lives of gay
men he made fun of like Hudson?
He learns of his fate around the time that Hudson, a
long-time leading man in Hollywood, loses his battle with AIDS
and becomes one of the first celebrities to die of the disease.
DRUG SMUGGLER, THEN SAVIOR
Hit forcefully with the kind of bigotry and rejection that
he so embodied, Ron is left to fend for himself. He first steals
the potent AZT from a hospital while it awaits approval by the
U.S. government's Food and Drug Administration. But he just gets
sicker - while snorting coke - and goes to Mexico for treatment,
where he finds an alternative drug mix that restores his health.
Then he has his epiphany: ever the scheming entrepreneur, he
realizes he can smuggle the drugs from Mexico and sell them for
a big profit to the gay men of Dallas, who he still holds in
contempt, despite their common plight.
With the business acumen of drug-addicted transsexual Rayon,
played by Jared Leto, Woodroof launches his "buyers club,"
offering drugs not available in hospitals for a monthly charge.
"The biggest challenge was getting these two
bigger-than-life, over-the-top characters...team them up and
make it real," Vallee said. "The first week of shooting, I
thought, 'What am I doing? This is too big. No one is going to
buy this.'"
Trade publication Variety called the film a "riveting and
surprisingly relatable true story." Any doubts as to
McConaughey's talents, it added, "are permanently put to rest."
Woodroof might have turned out to be one of the saviors of a
generation of gay men, but for most of the film he is an
opportunist looking to survive and make a lot of money,
traveling as far as Japan and Europe to smuggle in drugs.
But as the gay community recognizes his contribution to
saving lives, his antipathy toward homosexuals melts away. He
then takes the fight for access to drugs to court, but loses and
ultimately dies in 1992, seven years after diagnosis.
"We got away with making one of these movies that is
important, and is good medicine," said McConaughey. "We got away
with making a damn entertaining one."
"Dallas Buyers Club" from Focus Features opens in North
American theaters in December.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by David Brunnstrom)