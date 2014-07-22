(Corrects to change "world premieres" to "high-profile films"
in first paragraph)
TORONTO, July 22 Jean-Marc Vallee's "Wild" and
David Dobkin's "The Judge" will be among the high-profile films
at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, one of the
top movie showcases and a favored platform to unveil Oscar
contenders.
The festival on Tuesday announced about 60 titles, or
roughly a fifth of the total films to be shown at the 39th
version of the event Sept. 4-14. The closing night's film will
be "A Little Chaos", directed by Alan Rickman.
The opening night's film will be announced closer to the
event.
Founded in 1976, the festival ranks with Cannes and Sundance
among the world's top movie events, and serves as a market for
many international films seeking North American distribution.
The festival has also been a launching pad for films that go
on to success at the Academy Awards. "12 Years a Slave",
"Slumdog Millionaire" and "The King's Speech" all found favor
with Toronto audiences before winning the Oscar for best
picture.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Grant McCool)