TORONTO, July 25 "The Judge", starring Robert
Duvall and Robert Downey Jr, will open the annual Toronto
International Film Festival on Sept. 4, the festival said on
Friday.
The film, by "Wedding Crashers" director David Dobkin,
follows a lawyer who returns to his childhood home where his
estranged father, who is also a judge, is suspected of murder.
It was one of about 60 films unveiled by the festival on
Tuesday when it announced just under a fifth of the slate for
its 39th edition, but organizers at the time said they had yet
to decide on an opening night film.
The Toronto festival ranks with Cannes and Sundance as one
of the most influential in the world and also acts as a showcase
for films hoping to compete for Oscars.
The 10-day festival is tightening its scheduling criteria
this year to include only true world premieres during its first
four days, when media and industry attention is brightest.
The tougher criteria is meant to halt recent occurrences of
films touted as "world premieres" appearing days previously at
the smaller Telluride Film Festival, a largely industry-only
event that unveils its screenings at the last minute.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Grant McCool)