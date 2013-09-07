By Cameron French
TORONTO, Sept 7 Director Jason Reitman, known
for snappily written modern-day comedies like "Up in the Air"
and "Juno," tackles unfamiliar territory with his new feature
"Labor Day," a fugitive love story set in 1980s small-town
America.
Adapted by Reitman from the 2009 novel by Joyce Maynard, the
film centers on an agoraphobic single mother, played by Kate
Winslet, and her 13-year-old son. Their lives are reshaped over
a 1987 holiday weekend when an escaped convict, portrayed by
Josh Brolin, forces them to shelter him from authorities.
The film, which premieres at the Toronto International Film
Festival on Saturday, is a departure from Reitman's other
offerings, which have taken a generally tongue-in-cheek look at
issues such as teenage pregnancy, corporate lobbyists and the
frequent-flyer lifestyle.
But the 35-year-old Montreal native and son of director Ivan
Reitman said he wasn't setting out to change lanes in a career
that has already netted him two best director Oscar nominations.
"I wasn't looking to make a shift," he said at a press
conference.
"Strangely, I think underneath it all this film is similar
to my other works in that they're about atypical heroes."
The film received a rare round of applause at a press and
industry screening in Toronto, and might be positioned for
Academy Awards notice with a Christmas Day release date - prime
time for films hoping to get awards consideration - as well as
its premiere at a festival known for launching Oscar contenders.
However, early reviews have been mixed, with Variety critic
Peter Debruge calling it a powerful but contrived romance that
has the potential to be a holiday sleeper hit.
Guardian reviewer Catherine Shoard said the film was
"brilliantly executed" with accomplished performances from both
Winslet and Brolin, but said it suffered from an "absurdity of
circumstance."
"This is a heck of a potboiler to swallow whole," she wrote.
ATYPICAL WEEKEND
While the story is told through the perspective of
13-year-old Henry Wheeler (played by newcomer Gattlin Griffith),
it is the evolving relationship between Brolin's Frank Chambers
and Winslet's Adele Wheeler, that propels the story forward.
Adele, barely able to leave the house following a crushing
divorce, reluctantly takes son Henry out shopping for
back-to-school clothes, when a strange man with blood on his
shirt approaches, demanding that they give him a lift.
Once at Adele's home, Frank becomes both the captor and
man-about-the-house for Adele and Henry. He ties Adele to a
chair, but then tenderly spoon-feeds her chili; he forces Henry
to turn away a man who comes to the door, but then shows him how
to throw a curve ball.
While flashbacks reveal both Adele and Frank's pasts, the
present-day story unfolds at a steady pace, all set in
small-town New Hampshire with neighbors who don't knock and cops
that troll the streets for kids skipping school.
For Brolin, who's no stranger to rough-cut characters in
films such as "No Country for Old Men" and "True Grit,"
preparation for the role involved learning how to make a pie
from scratch, necessary for a lengthy scene where the main
characters bond over pie crust and a bowl of peaches.
"I got good. I'd send emails out with pictures of my pies,"
said Brolin, noting that he regularly brought in practice pies
for cast members, crew and teamsters working on the site.
Reitman added: "Josh is a picture of masculinity, but you'd
show up at his door and he'd be in an apron, and he'd be so
excited to tell you about the crust he achieved that day."
"He'd give pies to everybody and it really was exciting at
first, but at a certain point you'd see the pie and you'd go
running."
(Editing by Eric Walsh)