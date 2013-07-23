* 'WikiLeaks' film will kick off festival
* Event considered beginning of Oscar season
By Peter N Henderson
TORONTO, July 23 The world premiere of "The
Fifth Estate," a ripped-from-the-headlines drama about Julian
Assange and the creation of WikiLeaks, will open the 38th
Toronto International Film Festival, which typically yields a
number of Oscar contenders.
Widely considered the kick-off to Oscar season, the 2013
festival will feature films starring Meryl Streep, Idris Elba,
Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, George Clooney and others,
organizers said on Tuesday. The 11-day event opens Sept. 5.
Elba takes on the lead role in "Mandela: Long Walk to
Freedom," a dramatization of the life of legendary
anti-apartheid South African leader Nelson Mandela, who has been
hospitalized with a lung infection for the last six weeks.
"The Fifth Estate," directed by Bill Condon, stars Benedict
Cumberbatch as Assange, the founder of anti-secrecy website
Wikileaks.
This marks the third straight year the festival has opened
with a high-profile title, after years of using the opening slot
to highlight smaller Canadian films.
"As soon as we saw it, we knew that it would set the right
tone for opening night. It's a movie about what we thought is
one of the most important issues of the day - information and
who controls it," said Cameron Bailey, the festival's artistic
director.
In addition to his turn as Assange, Cumberbatch also stars
in "August: Osage County," a star-studded family drama set in
Oklahoma that also features Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Ewan
McGregor, Abigail Breslin and Chris Cooper.
"Gravity," a thriller set in space starring George Clooney
and Sandra Bullock, will be screened at the festival. "Gravity"
is director Alfonso Cuaron's first feature film since "Children
of Men" in 2006.
"Arrested Development" actor Jason Bateman will make his
directorial debut with "Bad Words," a comedy in which he stars
as a 40-year-old who enters a national spelling competition and
dominates his prepubescent challengers.
"Blue is the Warmest Color," the lesbian love story that won
the Palme d'Or for best film at the Cannes Film Festival, will
have its North American debut at the festival.
Launched in 1976, Toronto's film festival ranks among the
world's top movie events and often serves as a launchpad for
international films seeking North American distribution.
The Toronto festival has a solid track record of unearthing
films that go on to succeed at the Academy Awards, such as
"Slumdog Millionaire" and "The King's Speech," which won best
film Oscars. Last year's winner of the People's Choice award,
the festival's top prize, was "Silver Linings Playbook," an
Oscar nominee for best picture.
Last year, the event screened 372 features and short films.
(With additional writing by Cameron French; Editing by Mary
Milliken and Stacey Joyce)