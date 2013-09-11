By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO, Sept 11
In 1974, cult director
Alejandro Jodorowsky set out to make a film of the science
fiction novel "Dune," with music by Pink Floyd, a cast that
included Mick Jagger, and the goal of letting the audience
experience an LSD hallucination without drugs.
The movie was never made. But "Jodorowsky's Dune," a
documentary shown at the Toronto International Film Festival on
Tuesday, argues the film is not only a lost masterpiece, but
that it helped spawn the popular "Alien" movie franchise and
left its mark on many science-fiction film classics.
The idea for the documentary was sparked when Frank Pavich,
an American filmmaker based in Geneva, saw a list that ranked
the greatest movie projects never made.
"It's interesting to think of this alternative world of
films that could have been," he told Reuters.
"(Jodorowsky's "Dune") is always the story that jumped out
to us because it's the most fantastical out of all of them. It's
the biggest by far."
Jodorowsky, a Chilean-born filmmaker with roots in
avant-garde theater, had gained fame with the 1970 release of
his surreal western "El Topo." That was followed by "The Holy
Mountain," which was financed partly by John Lennon and became
an underground favorite.
The now-octogenarian director recounts in the documentary
that when asked then what his next project would be, he replied
"Dune," a book he had not read but only heard about from a
friend.
One of the best-selling science fiction novels of all time,
"Dune," written by Frank Herbert, is an epic story about the
battle for control of a desert planet that produces a spice
essential for space travel.
Jodorowsky, not overly concerned with sticking to the source
material, saw it as vehicle for raising the consciousness of
moviegoers.
"I wanted to create a prophet to change the young minds of
the world. Dune would be the coming of an artistic, cinematical
god," he says in the documentary.
DALI, JAGGER AND SPIRITUAL WARRIORS
After holing up in French castle to work on the script,
Jodorowsky began recruiting a team of what he called "spiritual
warriors". They included special effects expert Dan O'Bannon,
who would go on to write "Alien" and "Total Recall," Swiss
painter H.R. Giger, and French cartoonist Jean "Moebius" Giraud.
The director also began assembling a cast that included
Jagger, David Carradine, Salvador Dali, and Orson Welles, who
was lured to the production with the promise of his own chef.
"It's like a who's who of weird choices and weird mixtures,"
Pavich said. "To me there's nothing as fantastical as
Jodorowsky's vision ... and this is one of the peaks of it."
Much of the documentary focuses on the Jodorowsky team's
elaborate film proposal, which they made into a book that ran
hundreds of pages. It had drawings of every scene with dialogue,
as well as lavish illustrations of the sets, costumes and
spaceships.
The book, of which only a few copies exist, "contains an
unseen movie, complete," Pavich said.
SOARING BUDGET, RUNNING TIME
While other filmmakers interviewed about the unmade "Dune"
heap praise on Jodorowsky's vision, they also acknowledge it may
have been overly ambitious and even technologically impossible
in the mid-1970s.
Hollywood studios at the time were skeptical the movie could
be brought in at an acceptable running time and balked at an
estimated $15 million budget. Jodorowsky himself talks about the
idea of a film running 12 to 20 hours.
Jodorowsky's team scattered when the money ran out. Shortly
after, O'Bannon would write the screenplay for the original
"Alien," with Giger helping to design the unique look of the
creature in the film. Other members went on to work on such
movies as "Superman," "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Tron," and
influenced the look of "Blade Runner."
"Dune" was eventually made into a film in 1984 by David
Lynch, but did poorly with critics and at the box office, a
failure that Jodorowsky admits delighted him.
By contrast, the documentary "Jodorowsky's Dune" received
strong reviews when it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival
in May, where Jodorowsky watched it for the first time.
Pavich said the director was in tears when the screening
ended and has helped support it since. It will be distributed in
the United States early next year by Sony Corp's movie
arm.
In the film, Jodorowsky expresses the hope that his version
of "Dune" might one day be made by another filmmaker, possibly
as an animated movie.
Jodorowsky has since been approached by at least one
director about this idea, suggesting the so-called lost
masterpiece might one day hit theaters, a possibility Pavich
relishes.
"Anything that can bring more Jodorowsky into the world, I'm
totally thrilled to be behind," he said.
