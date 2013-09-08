By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO, Sept 7 Actor Colin Firth said on
Saturday he felt a special sense of obligation portraying the
true story of a British soldier who was tortured and then
suffered for decades before finding the strength to forgive his
captors.
In "The Railway Man," which had its world premiere at the
Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Firth portrays
World War Two veteran Eric Lomax, who was captured by the
Japanese and spent years as a prisoner of war.
"You just want to be absolutely sure that you don't drop the
baton, that you don't compromise how well this story has been
told up to now, despite your limitations. Such care has been
taken to get the truth out there," Firth, who won an Oscar in
2011 for his performance in "The King's Speech," told reporters
in Toronto.
The film begins in the later decades of Lomax's life, when
he meets and falls in love with his future wife Patti, played by
Nicole Kidman. Their marriage was tested by his nightmares and
breakdowns, a legacy of the beatings and other torture he
suffered.
Lomax is forced to confront his past when he learns that
Takashi Nagase, the young English-speaking officer who
participated in his brutal interrogations, is still alive.
Screenwriter Frank Cottrell Boyce said that sadly, while the
film is historical, topics like the trauma of torture victims
and returning soldiers are as relevant as ever.
"The way that Eric was tortured was water-boarding. When we
first started working on this film, that seemed like a kind of
antique, remote thing. And now it's part of how we do business
in the West," he told reporters.
"These are very alive issues. It's not just about a
forgotten moment in history.
But the filmmakers drew inspiration from the outcome of
Lomax's story. After confronting Nagase, he was able to forgive
his former captor, and the two became friends. Lomax eventually
recounted the events in a memoir, also called "The Railway Man."
The film drew a standing ovation following its premiere in
Toronto on Friday, though reviews were mixed. Variety and The
Hollywood Reporter both commended the performances of Firth and
Kidman, but were critical of the structure and direction.
Still, the production team won praise from the real Patti
Lomax, who acted as an adviser.
"There's another point to this film, and that's no matter
how bleak life might be, there's always a way forward if you're
open to see it," she told reporters in Toronto.
"You have to let these things go one way or another. And I
think really, that is the legacy that my husband has left more
than anything else."
