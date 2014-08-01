By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Aug 1 Those ubiquitous Angry Birds
flew from the mobile screen to the toy store, hooked up with
Hollywood, and are headed back to the digital world thanks to
the telepod.
That is toymaker Hasbro Inc's answer to merging the
physical and digital worlds of children's play in what the
industry calls "toys-to-life." And like another leading toy
company, Walt Disney Co, they are finding fans among the
fervent audiences for action and superhero films.
Hasbro's Angry Bird telepods were a big attraction last
weekend at San Diego's Comic-Con, an annual gathering of 130,000
comic and entertainment enthusiasts, with fans lining up to
preview new Transformers-themed bird figurines containing
miniscule codes that can be read by tablets.
The Angry Birds Transformers telepods, featuring "Autobirds"
and "Deceptihogs," is due out on Oct. 15, spinning off the
success of Paramount Pictures' June box office hit,
"Transformers: Age of Extinction."
Licensed toys have become a key to extending the
entertainment content revenue stream, with U.S. retail sales in
2013 of $5.3 billion, according to research company The NPD
Group.
In the first quarter of 2014, the top licensed toys included
Disney's princess lines and "Frozen" toys, which helped Disney
bring in $885 million in consumer products revenue, about 8
percent of the company's overall revenue during that time.
The new "toys-to-life" category grew 47 percent in a
12-month period ending June 2014 to $437 million in sales in the
United States, according to NPD's gaming analyst Liam Callahan.
Retail analyst Stephanie Wissink at Piper Jaffray estimates
that by 2018, 25 percent of toys will incorporate a digital
component or integration with electronic devices.
'MOVING SEAMLESSLY'
"Kids enjoy both analog and digital play and they like
moving seamlessly between the two," said John Frascotti,
Hasbro's global chief marketing officer.
Using the bird and pig characters from Rovio Entertainment's
Angry Birds mobile game app, consumers can place the physical
figurine onto a plastic block and put it on a tablet's reader,
which then recognizes the character via its magnetic code and
imports it into the digital game.
Frascotti said Hasbro's 2015 line of Transformers robot toys
will incorporate a digital element. The company is also likely
to partner with Disney on toys tied to next year's anticipated
"Star Wars" film, and Star Wars is already a top seller in the
licensed toys market.
Disney made a loud entrance into the toys-to-life market
with Disney Infinity, an interactive master game to which new
characters and adventures are added.
With Marvel's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and
"Guardians of the Galaxy" making a big splash at the box office
this year, Disney is catering to the feverish demand for all
things superhero by incorporating Marvel characters into Disney
Infinity as of Sept. 23.
Consumers can buy collectible figurines of Disney characters
such as Elsa from Oscar-winning hit "Frozen" or Marvel's Captain
America, which have discs embedded with data chips that when
placed on the Infinity Reader, can import the figure in the
game. As characters advance through the digital game, the
information is saved into the figurine.
"Physical toy sets are definitely not fading out," said
Peter Phillips, senior vice president and general manager of
Marvel's digital media group.
"The fact that we integrated a toy line as part of the game
just shows that the two can work hand in hand very closely
together."
