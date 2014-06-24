LOS ANGELES, June 23 Movie studio Paramount
Pictures and a Chinese company have resolved a dispute over a
sponsorship deal that had threatened to disrupt the release of
big-budget action movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction," the
studio said on Monday.
Beijing Pangushi Investment Co Ltd last week demanded
changes to the film because it said Paramount did not meet its
obligations to feature its property in the movie. The Beijing
firm said it was revoking permission to show its buildings in
"Age of Extinction," which is expected to become one of the
highest-grossing movies of the year.
On Monday, a Paramount spokeswoman said the issues had been
resolved without any edits to the film and the movie will debut
worldwide as scheduled on Friday. Paramount is a unit of Viacom
Inc.
The Beijing company, in a statement on its website on
Monday, said it had been in touch with Paramount and both sides
"expressed willingness to suitably resolve the issue of
screening the film in China."
The parties reached an understanding after friendly
consultations, Beijing Pangushi said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)