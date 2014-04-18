By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 Music and movies played
together even before sound revolutionized film during its
infancy, and so it is at the Tribeca Film Festival where the
documentary lineup is heavy on musical subjects, from hip hop
star Nas to shock rocker Alice Cooper.
From the days of silent films, often accompanied by live
keyboards, to lavish mid-century MGM musicals, music has held a
spotlight throughout cinema history.
And while documentaries have traditionally comprised as much
as half of Tribeca's scores of offerings, films about musicians
Bjork, Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, James Brown and others
have lent this year's festival a decidedly tuneful air.
"We never program to an agenda," said Tribeca's director of
programming, Genna Terranova. "These trends sort of reveal
themselves, and this year that trend definitely seems to be
music."
Several of the music documentaries will be augmented by live
performances from the artists profiled in the films.
"It brings a great energy to the festival," Terranova said,
adding it offers something new and different for the audience.
Highlighting music's starring role this year is "Time Is
Illmatic," a look at the early life and music career of
American hip-hop artist Nas and the making of the groundbreaking
album "Illmatic" in 1994.
The rapper proclaimed "Thank you, Tribeca" as he took to the
Beacon Theater stage on Wednesday for a post-screening concert,
joined by Alicia Keys and kicking off with "N.Y. State of Mind"
before performing the rest of "Illmatic."
Terranova said the live performances could serve as an entry
point especially for younger audiences to experience a
documentary for the first time."
The slate of films encompasses a wide range of both musical
and filmmaking styles, which Terranova said was intentional.
MUSICAL GREATS
At a far remove from the world of hip hop, "The Other One:
The Long, Strange Trip of Bob Weir" chronicles the journey of
the rhythm guitarist for The Grateful Dead, one of the most
enduring groups of all time whose devoted fans are legion.
Weir, 66, will speak and perform at the April 23 premiere.
A slate of top musicians will also take to the stage after
"Keep On Keepin' On," about the relationship between trumpeting
legend Clark Terry, a mentor to stars such as Miles Davis and
Quincy Jones, and 23-year-old blind piano player Justin Kauflin.
Herbie Hancock, Esperanza Spalding, Dianne Reeves, Roy
Hargrove and Kauflin will perform after the April 19 screening.
Icelandic singer and actress Bjork is not slated to sing but
she will appear at the April 26 screening of "Björk: Biophilia
Live," which chronicles a concert centered on her eighth studio
album.
Featuring Björk live in performance, punctuated by animation
from apps created by top designers combined with science and
nature found footage, the film explores the relationships
between musical structures and natural phenomena.
The premiere of Canadian documentary "Super Duper Alice
Cooper" also boasts an appearance by its subject, the preacher's
son who morphed into a 1970s hard rocker whose gory, theatrical
performances forged his identity as a glam metal icon.
The film tells the story of the man behind the makeup,
"peeling back the layers of a fascinating guy," Terranova said.
In other offerings, Mike Myers makes his directorial debut
with "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon," about the
legendary Hollywood talent manager, while a still-untitled
James Brown documentary being made with the cooperation of
Brown's estate will be screened on the festival's closing day.
The Tribeca Film Festival runs through April 27.
