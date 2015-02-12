NEW YORK Feb 12 "Live From New York!," a
documentary about the NBC late night comedy sketch show
"Saturday Night Live," will have its world premiere and open the
14th Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April, organizers said
on Thursday.
The film follows the early development of the Emmy-award
winning show that began as an experiment by its creator Lorne
Michaels 40 years ago and has been a launching pad for the
careers of comedians Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Chris Rock, Bill
Murray, Adam Sandler and many others.
"SNL's contribution to the arts and to pop culture has been,
and continues to be, groundbreaking and 'Live From New York!'
offers an inside look at the show's inimitable ability to both
reflect and impact American news, history and culture," Jane
Rosenthal, a co-founder of the festival, said in a statement.
Director Bao Nguyen said he wanted the film to reflect the
show's significance to American comedy and society.
The Tribeca Film Festival, which was founded in 2001 by
Rosenthal, actor Robert De Niro and investor Craig Hatkoff to
revitalize the downtown New York neighborhood following the
Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, runs from April 15
to 26.
"I can speak from first-hand experience about 'SNL's'
rightful place in our culture," said De Niro, who has hosted the
show three times.
Since the festival started it has screened more than 1,600
films and generated an estimated $900 million in economic
activity for New York City, according to the organizers.
Feature films that will be screened at the festival will be
announced in March.
