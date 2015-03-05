NEW YORK, March 5 From a crime drama starring
actress Glenn Close to an Arnold Schwarzenegger film about a
deadly zombie epidemic to an expose of the financial crisis, the
Tribeca Film Festival unveiled a varied slate of movies on
Thursday.
After announcing the documentary and narrative films in
competition on Tuesday, the festival revealed its full schedule
of nearly 100 feature-length films.
As in previous years, the downtown New York event will pair
films with live music, dance and comedy performances linked to
them.
"Mary J. Blige - The London Sessions," about the recording
of one of the rhythm and blues singer's albums, will be followed
by a concert at the Beacon Theater. A special dance performance
will accompany "A Ballerina's Tale," which offers a peek into
the daily life of Misty Copeland of New York's American Ballet
Theatre.
"Seeing a film together alongside a live performance
heightens the experience, engages the imagination and brings
audiences together is an unforgettable way," Genna Terranova,
the festival's director, said in a statement.
The festival line-up will include the world premiere of
"Anesthesia," about a New York college professor mugged near his
home and starring Sam Waterston, Glenn Close and Kristen
Stewart.
Schwarzenegger, California's former governor, will be back
on the big screen in "Maggie" as a small-town farmer whose
daughter is infected in an epidemic threatening humanity.
And in "The Wannabe," based on the events surrounding the
trial of American mobster John Gotti in 1992, best supporting
Oscar winner Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood") embarks on a crime
spree.
Documentaries, always a major component at Tribeca, include
"The Emperor's New Clothes," an expose of the impact of the
financial crisis by English writer/director Michael Winterbottom
and comedian Russell Brand.
The festival, which runs from April 16-26, was founded in
2001 by actor Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal and
investor Craig Hatkoff to revitalize the downtown New York
neighborhood following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World
Trade Center.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)