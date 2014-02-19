NEW YORK Feb 19 "Time is Illmatic," a
documentary about American rapper Nas and the making of his 1994
acclaimed debut album "Illmatic," will kick off the 13th Tribeca
Film Festival in New York on April 16, organizers said on
Wednesday.
Following the world premiere of the film that chronicles the
rise of the New York-born artist, Nas will appear at the
festival in a special performance of the album, considered to be
one of the greatest rap records ever made.
"Like the festival itself, 'Time is Illmatic' and the
groundbreaking body of work it recognizes has roots grounded in
New York City, but represents and reaches communities far
beyond," Jane Rosenthal, the CEO and co-founder of the festival,
said in a statement.
Nas, the son of jazz musician Olu Dara, has released nine
solo albums and three compilations, selling more than 20 million
records worldwide. His debut album will be reissued On April 15
in a double disc special edition "Illmatic XX" to mark the 20th
anniversary.
Known for the social commentary and honesty in his work, Nas
said the documentary, written by Erik Parker and directed by
multimedia artist One9, represents the real world.
"Those guys and I come from the same place and era, which
gives the doc an authenticity that is important to me," he said.
Since the Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2001 by
Rosenthal, actor Robert De Niro and investor Craig Hatkoff to
revitalize the downtown New York neighborhood following the
Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, it has screened more
than 1,500 films from 80 countries.
Feature films that will be screened at the festival, which
runs from April 16-27, will be announced in March.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mary Milliken)