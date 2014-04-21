NEW YORK, April 21 "Avengers" director Joss
Whedon released his newest film, "In Your Eyes," online just as
it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival late on Sunday,
joining the ranks of filmmakers experimenting with
straight-to-consumer digital distribution.
In a surprise video message to fans, Whedon said he was
disappointed he could not be in New York for the debut of the
paranormal love story that he wrote and which was directed by
Brin Hill. But then he noted it was available worldwide and
online for a $5 fee.
"It is exciting for us because it means we get to explore
yet another new form of distribution - and we get $5," said the
director behind the blockbuster "Avengers" franchise from
Marvel.
"In Your Eyes" is the love story of an East Coast housewife
named Rebecca, played by Zoe Kazan ("Revolutionary Road" and
"It's Complicated,") who is strangely connected with an ex-con
played by Michael Stahl-David, ("Cloverfield," and "The
Congress,") who lives in New Mexico.
The film is available at inyoureyesmovie.com and the
U.S.-based video-sharing website Vimeo.
It is the second feature film by Los Angeles-based
Bellwether Pictures, which was founded by Whedon and producer
Kai Cole to bring micro-budget films directly to an audience.
The company released "Much Ado About Nothing," a retelling of
the Shakespearean comedy, in 2012.
"The Avengers," the film that united Marvel superheroes in
2012, grossed more than $1.46 billion worldwide. Whedon's sequel
"Avengers: Age of Ultron" is due out in 2015.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Lisa Shumaker)