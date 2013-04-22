By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, April 22
NEW YORK, April 22 Women directors are making
their mark at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, crafting
entries such as a psychological thriller about a person's
disappearance, a look at a same-sex couple's rights and a story
about sisters.
Twenty-six feature films, about a quarter of the total to be
presented during the two-week festival, are by women directors,
including the first feature film by a female Saudi filmmaker
shot entirely in her country.
Although the number is still small compared to male
directors, festival organizers said women's participation has
been growing annually.
"Women have always played prominent roles and creative roles
in the film industry. As far as directing, it seems more women
are taking on that role," said Genna Terranova, the vice
president of programming at the festival.
The choice of films at this year's festival that runs
through April 28 is as varied as the women themselves.
In "The Moment," a mystery starring Jennifer Jason Lee as a
photojournalist in a fragile mental state following the
disappearance of her lover, director and co-writer Jane
Weinstock examines relationships and recovery.
Linda Bloodworth Thomason, a television writer and producer
who financed her film through the crowd-funding website
Kickstarter, chronicles the story of a gay man after his
partner's death in "Bridegroom."
In her first feature film, writer-director Jenee LaMarque
focuses on the bond between sisters in "The Pretty One."
"Wadjda," Saudi writer-director Haifaa Al-Mansour's tale of
a 10-year-old girl in Riyadh trying to buy a bicycle, is being
screened at Tribeca after winning awards at festivals in Dubai
and Venice.
"Women are not only making just one type of movie,"
Terranova told Reuters. "They are making the types of movies
that interest them and that they are passionate about."
MALE DOMAIN
While women have made strides in other areas of the film
industry, directing has remained a largely male domain,
particularly in Hollywood.
In 2012, women accounted for nine percent of directors
working on the top 250 films, a four percent rise from the
previous year, according to the Center for the Study of Women in
Television and Film.
The number of women directors is slightly better in
independent films at 16.9 percent and documentaries at 34.5
percent, according to research by the University of Southern
California.
"It's just an easier place for people to make films," said
Marina Zenovich, whose documentary "Richard Pryor: Omit the
Logic," about the late American comedian that premieres at
Tribeca, referring to independent filmmaking.
The two-time Emmy Award winner believes women are making
progress in what she described as a tough industry for both
sexes.
"But it is harder for female filmmakers and it always has
been," she said. "It is a fight that a lot of women in the
industry are perking up to. We are half the population."
Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow made history when she became
the first woman to win the Academy Award for best director for
her 2008 film "The Hurt Locker." She is among only four women to
have been nominated for the prize.
Zenovich sees Bigelow as "a total role model." Terranova
agrees.
"For any female director who is struggling or maybe doing a
different kind of movie, seeing Kathryn Bigelow win that award
is a very inspiring moment," she said. "It certainly helps you
when you see people achieve goals that you aspire to."
(Editing by Jill Serjeant and Philip Barbara)