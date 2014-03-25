By Lisa Richwine
LAS VEGAS, March 25
LAS VEGAS, March 25 Cars falling from the sky in
"Fast & Furious 7," clips from Angelina Jolie's directorial
project "Unbroken," and the first look at erotic novel
adaptation "Fifty Shades of Grey" provided a glimpse of
Universal Pictures' upcoming movie slate on Tuesday.
In the footage shown to theater owners at the CinemaCon
gathering in Las Vegas, a clip from the seventh installment of
the "Fast and Furious" action franchise featured some of the
final scenes filmed by actor Paul Walker before his sudden death
in a California car crash in November last year.
Walker and other co-stars including Vin Diesel are seated in
cars before the cargo door of a plane opens, and the vehicles
drive out and plunge toward the ground, deploying parachutes for
a safe landing.
The film will debut in April 2015. Its release was delayed
by nine months after Walker died in the middle of filming.
Actor-director Jolie also appeared on stage to promote
"Unbroken," a drama she directed about Louis Zamperini, a 1936
Olympian who became a prisoner of war when his plane was shot
down over Japan during World War II.
Jolie said she was drawn to Zamperini's story, one of a hero
who wasn't perfect and had started smoking, stealing and
drinking by the age of nine.
"Its message is one we all need now more than ever," Jolie
said. The film brings audiences "face to face with darkness, and
tells us to never give up," Jolie added.
The movie stars Jack O'Connell and will be released on
Christmas Day (December 25) this year.
CinemaCon is a four-day convention in Las Vegas where movie
studios promote their upcoming films to theater owners with
sneak peaks and appearances by actors and directors.
Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, ended its
presentation with clips from "Fifty Shades of Grey" starring
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.
"Mr. Grey will see you now," Johnson's character, Anastasia
Steele, is told before she is ushered in to a meeting that will
take her into a tumultuous relationship. Other scenes showed the
pair in the office and at a coffee shop, highlighting their
chemistry. The studio didn't show any explicit sex scenes.
The trilogy of novels by British author E. L. James, about a
young billionaire businessman who seduces a college student into
a relationship involving bondage and dominance, has sold more
than 90 million copies worldwide.
Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley said she is often
asked "how do you make a movie out of '50 Shades of Grey'?"
"The answer is very carefully," she said, adding that the
studio chose actors who "could turn this film into the next
iconic film romance."
The movie will reach theaters on February 13, the day before
Valentine's Day.
