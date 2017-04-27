LONDON, April 27 "Pirates of the Caribbean" star
Orlando Bloom returns to the big screen next month with a spy
thriller he says is both plausible and gripping.
In "Unlocked", Bloom plays an operative of British
intelligence agency MI5, working with a CIA investigator played
by Noomi Rapace, in a race against time to stop an attack on
London after she unintentionally releases information to
terrorists.
"It's authentic and real and gritty and accessible and I
feel like you've got a thriller on your hands that people will
really engage with," Bloom told Reuters in an interview.
The film, which is directed by Michael Apted, also stars
Michael Douglas, Toni Colette and John Malkovich.
Bloom also joked about fellow Brit Tom Hardy's brush with
drama this week - when the actor apprehended a man suspected of
stealing a moped in London - saying he could "take a sword and
chase 'em down and poke 'em in the eye", in similar
circumstances.
'Unlocked' is one of four films Bloom will appear in this
year, including the latest installment of the "Pirates of the
Caribbean" franchise. It will be released on May 5 in the UK.
(Reporting by Jane Witherspoon, writing by Mark Hanrahan;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)