LONDON, April 27 "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Orlando Bloom returns to the big screen next month with a spy thriller he says is both plausible and gripping.

In "Unlocked", Bloom plays an operative of British intelligence agency MI5, working with a CIA investigator played by Noomi Rapace, in a race against time to stop an attack on London after she unintentionally releases information to terrorists.

"It's authentic and real and gritty and accessible and I feel like you've got a thriller on your hands that people will really engage with," Bloom told Reuters in an interview.

The film, which is directed by Michael Apted, also stars Michael Douglas, Toni Colette and John Malkovich.

Bloom also joked about fellow Brit Tom Hardy's brush with drama this week - when the actor apprehended a man suspected of stealing a moped in London - saying he could "take a sword and chase 'em down and poke 'em in the eye", in similar circumstances.

'Unlocked' is one of four films Bloom will appear in this year, including the latest installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. It will be released on May 5 in the UK. (Reporting by Jane Witherspoon, writing by Mark Hanrahan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)