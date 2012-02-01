LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - The world premiere of "21 Jump Street" will serve as one of the centerpieces of the 2012 South by Southwest Film Conference and Festival, SXSW organizers announced on Wednesday.

The new film, based on the late-'80s television show that launched Johnny Depp's career, stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as youthful cops who go undercover in a local high school. It was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and will screen at SXSW on Monday, March 12.

Other films at the festival, which runs from March 9 through March 17, will include the music documentary "Big Easy Express," with Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros and Old Crow Medicine Show; Jay and Mark Duplass' "Do-Deca-Pantathalon," about two brothers competing in their own version of the Olympics; Patrick Forbes' documentary "Wikileaks: Secrets & Lies"; and William Friedkin's violent black comedy "Killer Joe," with Matthew McConaughey and Emile Hirsch.

Also included are a number of music-related films, including Kevin Macdonald's Bob Marley documentary "Marley," Joe Berlinger's Paul Simon doc "Under African Skies" and Marc Evans' glam-rock-spiked "Hunky Dory."

And the martial arts epic "The Raid," a Sony Pictures Classics release that won raves at Sundance, will be joined on the "Festival Favorites" lineup by Bobcat Goldthwait's "God Bless America" and Jessica Yu's water-crisis documentary "Last Call at the Oasis."

SXSW previously announced its opening-night film, "The Cabin in the Woods," a horror movie co-written by Joss Whedon.

Overall, 130 feature films will screen at the festival, which received a record 5,243 submissions. Of those films, 65 are world premieres and 51 come from first-time filmmakers.

Additional information about the lineup can be found at www.sxsw.com/film.

