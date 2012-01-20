LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Add another accolade to the pile already collected by "The Descendants" this awards season: the Alexander Payne/George Clooney collaboration has been named Best Movie by AARP: The Magazine's 11th annual Movies for Grownups Awards.

During a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 6, Glenn Close will be awarded the Best Actress award for "Albert Nobbs," and Oliver Litondo will be named Best Actor for "The First Grader."

Christopher Plummer nabbed Best Supporting Actor honors for "Beginners," Vanessa Redgrave was Best Supporting Actress for "Coriolanus" and Stephen Daldry got the Best Director award for "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close."

The awards ceremony, which honors outstanding acting, directing and writing of filmmakers 50 and over, will also include a Lifetime Achievement Award for Sharon Stone.

"AARP The Magazine is proud to celebrate movies that engage grownup audiences with challenging topics, thoughtful new approaches, and sterling work by actors, actresses, directors, and writers, all at the top of their games," editor Nancy Perry Graham said.

Editors of the magazine chose the winners, though readers were invited to vote for their pick for Best Movie for Grownups online. The readers' pick: "The Help."

(Editing by Chris Michaud)