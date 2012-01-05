LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Warner Bros. has shut down production of "Akira," its take on the Japanese manga hit, TheWrap has confirmed.

The studio said that producers and director Jaume Collet-Serra will spend the next few weeks trying to work out issues with the script.

An individual close to the project told TheWrap that Warners still wants to make the movie, budgeted around $90 million. The problems appear to be related to -- as these things tend to be -- budget and casting.

The project has had a bumpy ride at Warners. The studio had the rights to the movie, let them lapse and then snagged them again for a seven-figure sum in a 2008 bidding war.

Warners has attached three directors -- Ruairi Robinson, Albert Hughes and, most recently, Collet-Serra -- to the project.

The movie also has had a succession of writers. Gary Whitta was attached, then Albert Torres, then Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and, most recently, Steve Kloves.

The original "Akira," based on Katsuhiro Otomo's revered 6-volume graphic novel, is an enormously popular cult film that considered a landmark in Japanese animation.

Filmmakers have described "Akira" as "Blade Runner" meets "City of God." The original was set in the post-World War III Japanese city of New Tokyo. A member of a biker gang finds himself the subject of a military project that goes grotesquely wrong.

In Warner's incarnation, New Tokyo became New Manhattan.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.