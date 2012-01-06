LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Alfred Molina, Frances O'Connor ("Bedazzled"), Jimmi Simpson ("Date Night") and British actor Aneurin Barnard have joined the cast of "Emanuel and the Truth About Fishes," TheWrap has confirmed.

Jessica Biel and Kaya Scodelario star in the film from Italian director/writer Francesca Gregorini ("Tanner Hall"). It's currently in preproduction.

The film is about a troubled girl (played by "Moon" actress Kaya Scodelario) who babysits a lifelike doll owned by her neighbor (played by Biel). The girl becomes obsessed with the neighbor, who looks just like the girl's dead mother.

Molina will play the girl's father, and O'Connor will play her stepmother. Barnard will play the girl's romantic interest, while Simpson will play one of the girl's co-workers at a medical supply store.

MRB Productions' "Emanuel and the Truth About Fishes" is being produced by Gregorini, Matt Brady, Kenny Goodman, Jonathan Gray, Kevin Iwashina, Sarah Thorp and Luke Watson.