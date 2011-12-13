LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Universal Pictures has acquired 80 percent of all worldwide distribution rights for an untitled thriller starring Angelina Jolie, the studio announced Monday.

Luc Besson, who wrote and directed "The Fifth Element," wrote the script and is producing and directing.

Universal declined to provide any details on the plot, except to say that the movie is a thriller.

Production is scheduled to begin in April 2012 at Les studio de Paris, the EuropaCorp's new production facility in France. Virginia Besson Silla is overseeing the project for Europa.

Jolie wrote, directed and produced "In the Land of Blood and Honey," which FilmDistrict is releasing December 23.