LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (TheWrap.com) - "Hugo," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" and "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" have won the top prizes from the Art Directors Guild, which handed out its annual awards for film and television work on Saturday night.

The ADG separates its movie awards into three categories -- Period Film, Fantasy Film and Contemporary Film -- which allows it to salute a broad range of movies, only a few of which are Oscar contenders.

"The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" won for contemporary film, "Hugo" for period film and "Harry Potter" for fantasy film.

Even with 15 nominations spread out over the three categories, the ADG overlapped with the Academy's nominees only in three films: "Hugo," "Harry Potter" and "The Artist." The other two Oscar nominees, "Midnight in Paris" and "War Horse," were not in the running at the ADG Awards.

The "Harry Potter" series received an additional salute in the form of the Cinematic Imagery Award, which was presented to the films' creative team by actor Gary Oldman.

Television awards went to "Boardwalk Empire," "Mildred Pierce," "Modern Family," "Saturday Night Live" and last year's Academy Awards show.

The awards took place at the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, and were hosted by Paula Poundstone. Presenters and performers included James Cromwell and Penelope Ann Miller from "The Artist," Ed Asner and Ben Vereen.

The winners:

Excellence in Production Design for a Feature Film

Period Film: "Hugo"

Fantasy Film: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2"

Contemporary Film: "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo"

Excellence in Production Design for Television

One-Hour Single Camera Television Series: "Boardwalk Empire"

Television Movie or Mini-Series: "Mildred Pierce"

Episode of a Single-Camera Half-Hour Television Series: "Modern Family"

Episode of a Multi-Camera, Variety or Unscripted Series: "Saturday Night Live"

Awards, Music or Game Shows: "83rd Academy Awards"

Commercials and Music Videos: "Call of Duty"