LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Tree of Life," "The Artist" and "Hugo" are among the feature films nominated by the American Society of Cinematographers, which announced the nominees for the 26th annual ASC Awards on Wednesday.

The nominated cinematographers are Guillaume Schiffman for "The Artist," Jeff Cronenweth for "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," Robert Richardson for "Hugo," Hoyte van Hoytema for "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" and Emmanuel Lubezki for "The Tree of Life."

Schiffman and van Hoytema are receiving their first ASC nominations. Cronenweth was nominated last year for "The Social Network," while Lubezki was nominated for "Sleepy Hollow" in 2000, and won for "Children of Men" in 2007.

Richardson is a 10-time nominee, with previous nominations for "Inglourious Basterds," "The Aviator," "JFK" and "Born on the Fourth of July," among others.

The most notable name missing from the ASC list is probably Janusz Kaminski for Steven Spielberg's "War Horse."

Over the last five years, 21 of the 25 films nominated by the ASC went on to receive Oscar nominations. In two of those years, 2010 and 2007, the lineups matched exactly.

The ASC Awards will take place on February 12 in the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.