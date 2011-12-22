LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Avengers" has a new superpower: 3D. Walt Disney Studios said Thursday that the movie will be released in the format when it debuts May 4.

The movie had previously been slated for 2D only.

In the same announcement, Walt Disney Studios said another, untitled Marvel movie has moved up from a wide release on June 27, 2014, to a wide release on Apr. 4, 2014. There has been speculation that the sequel to "Captain America" might arrive in 2014.

Also, Disney shed some light on a previously untitled movie scheduled for a November 27, 2013, release. It will be called "Frozen."

A report saying "Frozen" is the untitled Pixar movie about dinosaurs -- which is due in 2013 -- is incorrect, a Disney representative told TheWrap.

"The Avengers" won't be the only major 2012 superhero film released in 3D. Another Marvel movie, Columbia Pictures' "The Amazing Spider-Man," will also be released in 3D when it comes out July 3.

However, Warner Bros.' "The Dark Knight Rises," which comes out July 20, will not be released in 3D.

"The Avengers" is an ensemble movie that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Evans as Captain America, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Tom Hiddleston as villain Loki (Thor's half-brother).

It is written and directed by Joss Whedon.

"I don't know who doesn't know about 'The Avengers,' at this point," Disney's distribution chief, Dave Hollis, previously told TheWrap.

"It will be an absolute phenomenon," he predicted.

The first "Avengers" trailer was released in mid-October.