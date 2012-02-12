LONDON Silent movie-era romance "The Artist" won the BAFTA award for best film on Sunday, adding another prestigious trophy to its growing collection just two weeks before the Oscars.

The French-made black-and-white film set in Hollywood during the transition from silent to talking movies had been widely expected to win the top prize at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) ceremony in London's Royal Opera House.

The film also picked up a clutch of other BAFTA awards, including leading actor for Jean Dujardin.

