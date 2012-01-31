Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - Ben Kingsley will join Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield in "Ender's Game," the film's producers said on Tuesday.
The Oscar-winning actor will play war hero Mazer Rackham in the adaptation of Orson Scott Card's best-selling novel for Summit Entertainment.
It marks a reunion of sorts for Kingsley, who recently starred alongside Butterfield in Martin Scorsese's "Hugo."
"Ender's Game" is a futuristic adventure about a young man who is drafted by the military to help save the human race.
In addition, Brandon Soo Hoo ("Tropic Thunder") will play a character named Fly Molo. Hailee Steinfeld ("True Grit") and Abigail Breslin ("Little Miss Sunshine") have previously been announced as part of the cast.
Gavin Hood ("X-Men Origins: Wolverine") will write and direct the movie. K/O Paper Products, OddLot Entertainment and Digital Domain are production partners on the film. Summit Entertainment is co-financing and will release the film domestically March 15, 2013.
Production begins next month in New Orleans.
