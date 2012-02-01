LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - Endgame Entertainment and 1984 Private Defense Contractors have agreed to finance Steven Soderbergh's "Bitter Pill," the companies said Tuesday.

Jude Law, Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum and Catherine Zeta-Jones are in talks to star in the movie, which Open Road Pictures will distribute.

Tatum starred in the director's "Haywire," for Relativity Media and is the star of -- and inspiration behind -- Soderbergh's upcoming "Magic Mike," about a young male stripper.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Gregory Jacobs and Scott Z. Burns are producing the movie, which Soderbergh and Burns wrote.

The movie, formerly called "Side Effects," is about a woman who takes serious amounts of prescription drugs to relieve the anxiety surrounding her husband's upcoming release from prison.

"Bitter Pill" is scheduled to begin shooting in April and will be released in the first half of 2013.

Filmnation is handling international sales on behalf of Endgame and will shop the picture at the Berlin Film Festival.

1984 Private Defense Contractors, run by co-chairmen and CEOs Adi Shankar and Spencer Silna, helped produce "The Grey," also an Open Road release.

