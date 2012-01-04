LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Dimension Films will distribute "The Black Marks," a heist comedy starring Matt Dillon, Kurt Russell and Jay Baruchel, the company said Wednesday.

Jonathan Sobol ("A Beginner's Guide to Endings") wrote and is directing the movie.

"The Black Marks" stars Russell as Crunch Calhoun, a third-rate daredevil and occasional art thief who goes into business with his brother, Nicky, played by Dillon, for an art theft. As these things tend to go, the successful theft brings the old gang to another, riskier heist.

Nicholas Tabarrok, a principal with Darius Films, is producing the movie, which begins production this month.