LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Golden Globes have Nicole Kidman, the SAG Awards booked Natalie Portman and the Critics' Choice Movie Awards one-upped them all by announcing that Bob Dylan will perform as part of a special tribute to Martin Scorsese.

Many of the upcoming awards shows have announced participants this week, with the biggest news being the Broadcast Film Critics Association's Wednesday announcement that Dylan, Leonardo DiCaprio and Olivia Harrison (the widow of George Harrison) will be involved in the presentation of the Critics' Choice Music + Film Award to Scorsese.

Dylan was the subject of Scorsese's PBS documentary "No Direction Home," and in 1976 was captured by the director's cameras when he performed at the Band's "Last Waltz" concert, which Scorsese filmed.

The BFCA also announced that presenters at the Thursday night show will include Dustin Hoffman, Ben Kingsley, Owen Wilson, Kirsten Dunst, Vin Diesel, Donald Glover, Mindy Kaling, Diane Kruger, Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Olsen, Patton Oswalt, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph and Jason Segel.

The organization previously announced that George Clooney will present the Joel Siegel Award for humanitarian work to Sean Penn.

The Screen Actors Guild, meanwhile, announced that Natalie Portman, Julianna Margulies, Armie Hammer, Regina King and Ed Helms will serve as presenters at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, as will SAG president Ken Howard.

On Monday, the Golden Globes announced its first round of presenters: Antonio Banderas, Jake Gyllenhaal, Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen, Freida Pinto and Portman.

The People's Choice Awards didn't announce presenters, but on Tuesday it did say that attending stars will include Kristen Bell, Don Cheadle, Kat Dennings, Cuba Gooding Jr., Neil Patrick Harris, Cheech Marin, Robert Pattinson, Pauley Perrette, Josh Radnor, Ian Somerhalder, Betty White and others.

The rundown on when and where all these famous people will be showing up:

The People's Choice Awards take place Wednesday night at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, and will air on CBS.

The Critics' Choice Movie Awards will take place on Thursday, January 12 at the Hollywood Palladium, and will be broadcast live on VH1.

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 15 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and will air live on NBC.

The SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, January 29 at the Shrine Auditorium, and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS.