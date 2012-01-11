LOS ANGELES Jan 11 (TheWrap.com) - The 23rd James Bond movie -- "Skyfall" -- will hit movie theaters in November, and MGM and Fox Home Entertainment are further marking the golden anniversary of all things 007 with "Bond 50," a 23-disc Blu-ray box set containing every James Bond movie.

The set, which marks the first time all 22 movies will be available on Blu-ray, begins with "Dr. No" and ends with "Quantum of Solace," and also includes more than 130 hours of bonus features.

"We have a whole program of exciting activities planned for our 50th anniversary year," Eon Productions' Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. "We are also delighted that Fox has unveiled a specially designed anniversary poster which we hope the fans will love as much as we do. Our website, 007.com, will be regularly updated with all the latest anniversary news and events."

A Fox Home Entertainment rep tells TheWrap there's no set date yet for the "Bond 50" box set, but the collection will be released in the fall and is now available for pre-ordering. Amazon.com is offering the discs for $199.99 (the set retails for $299.99).

"Skyfall," starring Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney and new Bond girls Berenice Marlohe and Naomie Harris, and directed by Oscar winner Sam Mendes, will be released on November 9.

