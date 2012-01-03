NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Paramount Pictures ended 2011 as the top-grossing movie studio with a record $5.17 billion worldwide, it announced.

The studio, which released a total of 16 new films domestically last year, led the North American market with $1.96 billion, and scored $3.21 billion internationally.

Its box office leaders included Michael Bay's "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (which earned $352.4 million domestically), Marvel Studio's "Thor" ($181 million) and "Captain America: The First Avenger" ($176.7 million), and DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda 2" ($165.2 million) and "Puss In Boots" ($145.8 million). Brad Bird's "Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol," the current box office leader, has earned $142.8 million so far.

"This achievement reflects the combined efforts of our entire team across the globe and the careful process by which we select the projects and partners we believe in," said Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Brad Grey. "We produce pictures that aspire to entertain audiences around the world, while at the same time we have sought to find innovative ways to reach movie-goers in this changing entertainment environment."

Paramount's 2012 slate includes the zombie thriller "World War Z," starring Brad Pitt and directed by Marc Forster, "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Channing Tatum, another installment in the "Paranormal Activity" franchise, and "The Dictator," which re-teams Sacha Baron Cohen and "Borat" director Larry Charles.