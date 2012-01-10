LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Universal is has found another project for "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig.

The studio has enlisted Feig to direct "The Better Woman," TheWrap has confirmed.

The romantic comedy centers on a young, high-powered cosmetics executive who gets dumped by her boyfriend for an older woman. The executive then becomes obsessed with getting her boyfriend back -- and, in the process, winds up becoming friends with the older woman.

"The Better Woman" is produced by Jennifer Simpson ("Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde"), Julie Yorn ("We Bought a Zoo") and Ronald Bass ("The Joy Luck Club"). Amy Palladino ("Gilmore Girls") is writing the script, which is based on an idea by Jen Smolka and Bass.

Feig, creator of the short-lived TV show "Freaks and Geeks," had been on board to direct the third installment in the "Bridget Jones" franchise for Universal. After developing a draft of the script, he left the project in October.

The status of Universal's planned sequel to "Bridesmaids," which grossed $288 million worldwide, is unclear. While Feig has said he would direct the movie, co-writer/star Kristen Wiig and co-writer Annie Mumolo are not yet onboard. Co-star Melissa McCarthy said in a recent interview with E! that she "would never want to" return to the franchise without Wiig and Mumolo.