LOS ANGELES Actor Bruce Willis welcomed a new child to his growing brood when wife Emma Heming-Willis gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend, said his spokeswoman.

Mabel Ray Willis was born on Sunday in Los Angeles, and weighed 9 lbs, 1 oz. This is the actor's fourth child, and his first with Heming, his wife of three years.

"The couple, who've been married for three years, are overjoyed about the newest member of their family. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing beautifully," Willis' spokeswoman said in a statement.

"Die Hard" star Willis, 57, married model Heming, 33, in 2009. The actor has three grown daughters from his 13-year marriage to first wife Demi Moore -- Rumer, 23, Scout, 20 and Tallulah, 18. The couple divorced in 2000.

Willis has a busy year ahead of him with five films being released this summer including sequels "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" and "The Expendables 2."

The actor also is reprising one of his best known roles as tough cop John McClane for the highly-anticipated sequel "A Good Day to Die Hard," due for release in 2013.

