LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Bully," The Weinstein Company's documentary about bullying in schools, will keep its R rating, the MPAA's appeals board ruled Thursday.

TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein and Alex Libby, one of the documentary's bullied students, had appealed the rating, asking for a PG-13 instead.

The R rating was imposed on the basis of "some language," which means that "Bully" can't be viewed in theaters by children younger than 17 unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. It also prevents the film from being screened in middle and high schools -- the very people it might help most, the Weinstein company maintained.

In a written statement issued several days before the appeal hearing, Harvey Weinstein said that "As a father of four, I worry every day about bullying; it's a serious and ever-present concern for me and my family. I want every child, parent, and educator in America to see 'Bully,' so it is imperative for us to gain a PG-13 rating. It's better that children see bad language than bad behavior, so my wish is that the MPAA considers the importance of this matter as we make this appeal."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)