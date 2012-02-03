LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - This is the best potential pairing since news that Chris Rock might launch a joint comedy tour with Dave Chappelle: Rock is writing a script for a romantic comedy he hopes will star him and "Bridesmaids" Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy.

"I'm trying to romance her," Rock tells the Los Angeles Times of the untitled screenplay.

He says he hopes to persuade McCarthy to play his wife, one half of a dysfunctional duo he describes as a "Jerry Springer couple."

McCarthy's representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment. But both stars have packed schedules for the foreseeable future.

Rock told the Times he's also writing new stand-up material and another screenplay, in which he'll play a stand-up comedian. His latest movie, the comedy "2 Days in New York" with Julie Delphy, premiered last month at Sundance.

McCarthy, meanwhile, is currently starring in the CBS comedy "Mike & Molly." Her upcoming movie projects include Judd Apatow's "Knocked Up" sequel "This Is 40," the crime comedy "Identity Theft," with Jason Bateman; and "Tammy," an Annie Mumolo-written comedy about a wife who tries to steal the Stanley Cup for her terminally ill husband.

