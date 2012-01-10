An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Alegria show in Lisbon's Atlantic pavilion December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Paramount Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the James Cameron-produced Cirque du Soleil 3D feature film, the studio announced Tuesday.

"Cirque du Soleil Worlds Away" -- which will feature performances from various Cirque du Soleil productions -- is written and directed by Andrew Adamson ("Shrek," "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe").

It is executive produced by Cameron, and produced by Adamson and Aron Warner, along with Cirque's Martin Bolduc and Ed Jones and Cary Granat.

Warner and Adamson's Strange Weather Productions, Reel FX and Cameron Pace Group all contributed to this groundbreaking production.

A release date has not been set.

"The coupling of filmmaker James Cameron's groundbreaking 3D visual accomplishments and Andrew Adamson's beautiful direction, combined with a timeless original story written especially for this movie, will make for a truly amazing moviegoing experience for audiences of all ages," Paramount Pictures Vice Chairman Rob Moore said in a statement.

"This 3D event brings the spectator beyond what they could see at a show, it takes them on the stage," said Jacques MØthØ, Executive Producer, General Manager, Images, Events, Lifestyle of Cirque du Soleil.

"This unique point of view allows the audience to discover the artistic details of our productions and reveal the human spirit that our artists bring to the audience in their performances. Jim and Andrew have masterfully captured what a Cirque du Soleil 3D experience could offer and Paramount will present it to the world."