LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Shark thriller "Dark Tide" will debut on video-on-demand three weeks before it makes its theatrical debut, Lionsgate and Wrekin Hill Entertainment announced on Friday.

The movie will roll out as part of what the distributors are dubbing a "multi-tiered" release strategy. It will debut on VOD on March 8 and have a theatrical release on March 30.

The film will then premiere on digital download and on disc at a later date, the companies said.

Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Row 1 Productions acquired U.S. rights to the Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez action thriller this week.

John Stockwell ("Blue Crush") directs the film, which was written by Amy Sorlie and Ronnie Christensen. Jeanette Buerling and Matthew Chausse produced the thriller.

In the movie Berry plays shark expert whose business has been failing since a shark attack killed a fellow diver under her command. With the bank about to foreclose on her boat, Berry's character agrees to lead a thrill-seeking millionaire on a dangerous dive in the world's deadliest feeding ground for sharks.

