LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Universal Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights to the young adult-fantasy novel "Daughter of Smoke & Bone," the studio announced Wednesday.

The story by National Book Award finalist Laini Taylor centers on a 17-year-old art student who is raised by inhuman creatures. She eventually finds herself embroiled in a conflict between devils and angels.

The book was published this September by Little, Brown and is the first in a trilogy. The second entry is set for next September.

In a release touting the acquisition, Universal said the book has been included on a number of "best of" lists, including Amazon's Top 10 Books of 2011, Publishers Weekly Best Books 2011, and a New York Times Notable Children's Books of 2011.

"It is a hugely thrilling prospect to think about Universal and filmmakers translating my world onscreen and giving it a second life in such a grand way," Taylor said in a statement. "I'm over the moon."