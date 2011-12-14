Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Universal Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights to the young adult-fantasy novel "Daughter of Smoke & Bone," the studio announced Wednesday.
The story by National Book Award finalist Laini Taylor centers on a 17-year-old art student who is raised by inhuman creatures. She eventually finds herself embroiled in a conflict between devils and angels.
The book was published this September by Little, Brown and is the first in a trilogy. The second entry is set for next September.
In a release touting the acquisition, Universal said the book has been included on a number of "best of" lists, including Amazon's Top 10 Books of 2011, Publishers Weekly Best Books 2011, and a New York Times Notable Children's Books of 2011.
"It is a hugely thrilling prospect to think about Universal and filmmakers translating my world onscreen and giving it a second life in such a grand way," Taylor said in a statement. "I'm over the moon."
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.