Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (TheWrap.com) - Jai Courtney, an Australian television star, will play Jack McClane in "A Good Day to Die Hard," Fox said Wednesday.
Jack McClane is the son of Bruce Willis's character, John McClane.
"A Good Day to Die Hard" -- the fifth in the "Die Hard" franchise -- introduces John McClane's estranged son, Jack. The two, in Moscow, have to work together to keep each other alive.
Courtney starred as Varro in "Spartacus: Blood and Sand." He also starred opposite Tom Cruise in "One Shot."
"A Good Day to Die Hard" begins production in April and is scheduled to be released February 14, 2013.
John Moore is directing.
(Editing By Zorianna Kit)
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.