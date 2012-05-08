Walt Disney Company President and CEO Bob Iger arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Co plans to follow its blockbuster movie "The Avengers" with a sequel at a future date that is not yet determined, Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday.

The movie about a team of Marvel superheroes opened with a record $207.4 million in the United States and Canada.

