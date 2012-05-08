Story of U.S. Marine Megan Leavey comes to movie theaters
LOS ANGELES The true story of U.S. Marine Megan Leavey and her military combat dog Rex arrives in North American movie theaters on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Co plans to follow its blockbuster movie "The Avengers" with a sequel at a future date that is not yet determined, Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday.
The movie about a team of Marvel superheroes opened with a record $207.4 million in the United States and Canada.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LOS ANGELES The true story of U.S. Marine Megan Leavey and her military combat dog Rex arrives in North American movie theaters on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Amal Clooney on Tuesday gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse.